U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Randall Reed, Third Air Force commander, receives a haircut from Ömer Özdemir, 39th Force Support Squadron barber, during his visit to Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Oct. 14, 2021. Since his previous assignment as the senior defense official and defense attache in Ankara, Reed has developed a close bond with Özdemir and makes sure to get a haircut each time he visits Incirlik AB. Given his previous assignment, Reed understands the importance of the U.S.-Turkish alliance to fostering stability and deterring aggression throughout Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derek Seifert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.14.2021 Date Posted: 10.21.2021 04:51 Photo ID: 6897553 VIRIN: 211014-F-UN009-2168 Resolution: 5886x3928 Size: 1.2 MB Location: TR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Third AF commander cultivates partnership with Turkish local national [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Derek Seifert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.