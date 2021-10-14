Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Third AF commander cultivates partnership with Turkish local national [Image 1 of 6]

    Third AF commander cultivates partnership with Turkish local national

    TURKEY

    10.14.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Derek Seifert 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Randall Reed, Third Air Force commander, walks into the barbershop to get a haircut at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Oct. 14, 2021. Since his previous assignment as the senior defense official and defense attache in Ankara, Reed has developed a close bond with Ömer Özdemir, 39th Force Support Squadron barber, and makes sure to get a haircut each time he visits Incirlik AB. Given his previous assignment, Reed understands the importance of the U.S.-Turkish alliance to fostering stability and deterring aggression throughout Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derek Seifert)

