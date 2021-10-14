U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Randall Reed, Third Air Force commander, walks into the barbershop to get a haircut at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Oct. 14, 2021. Since his previous assignment as the senior defense official and defense attache in Ankara, Reed has developed a close bond with Ömer Özdemir, 39th Force Support Squadron barber, and makes sure to get a haircut each time he visits Incirlik AB. Given his previous assignment, Reed understands the importance of the U.S.-Turkish alliance to fostering stability and deterring aggression throughout Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Derek Seifert)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2021 04:51
|Photo ID:
|6897549
|VIRIN:
|211014-F-UN009-2002
|Resolution:
|6095x4068
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|TR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Third AF commander cultivates partnership with Turkish local national [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Derek Seifert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
