TF 46 conducts terrain walk in downtown Los Angeles during Dense Urban Terrain exercise

Task Force 46 Soldiers, representatives from U.S. Northern Command and civilian counterparts from FEMA conduct a terrain walk in downtown Los Angeles, California, October 19, 2021. From October 17-22, 2021, the Dense Urban Terrain exercise in Los Angeles includes over 170 Soldiers from 12 Army National Guard and two Army Reserve units with military police, engineering, medical, logistics and HAZMAT-response capabilities. The Michigan National Guard's 46th Military Police Command (Task Force 46) provides command and control to DoD service members who partner and train with civilian authorities to effectively respond to a significant incident or complex catastrophic event requiring a national effort. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Joe Legros)

