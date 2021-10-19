Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TF 46 conducts terrain walk in downtown Los Angeles during Dense Urban Terrain exercise [Image 6 of 8]

    TF 46 conducts terrain walk in downtown Los Angeles during Dense Urban Terrain exercise

    RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2021

    Photo by Capt. Joe Legros 

    46th Military Police Command

    Task Force 46 Soldiers, representatives from U.S. Northern Command and civilian counterparts from FEMA conduct a terrain walk in downtown Los Angeles, California, October 19, 2021. From October 17-22, 2021, the Dense Urban Terrain exercise in Los Angeles includes over 170 Soldiers from 12 Army National Guard and two Army Reserve units with military police, engineering, medical, logistics and HAZMAT-response capabilities. The Michigan National Guard's 46th Military Police Command (Task Force 46) provides command and control to DoD service members who partner and train with civilian authorities to effectively respond to a significant incident or complex catastrophic event requiring a national effort. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Joe Legros)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2021
    Date Posted: 10.20.2021 21:43
    Photo ID: 6897311
    VIRIN: 211019-Z-SD031-054
    Resolution: 5075x3383
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: RIVERSIDE, CA, US 
    Hometown: LANSING, MI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TF 46 conducts terrain walk in downtown Los Angeles during Dense Urban Terrain exercise [Image 8 of 8], by CPT Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Emergency Management at DUT LA from Task Force 46
    TF 46 conducts terrain walk in downtown Los Angeles during Dense Urban Terrain exercise
    TF 46 conducts terrain walk in downtown Los Angeles during Dense Urban Terrain exercise
    TF 46 conducts terrain walk in downtown Los Angeles during Dense Urban Terrain exercise
    TF 46 conducts terrain walk in downtown Los Angeles during Dense Urban Terrain exercise
    TF 46 conducts terrain walk in downtown Los Angeles during Dense Urban Terrain exercise
    TF 46 conducts terrain walk in downtown Los Angeles during Dense Urban Terrain exercise
    TF 46 conducts terrain walk in downtown Los Angeles during Dense Urban Terrain exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FEMA
    46MPC
    C2CRE
    TaskForce46
    Dense Urban Terrain LA 21
    DUTLA21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT