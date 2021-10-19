Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Parachute Team member wins gold in national championship

    U.S. Army Parachute Team member wins gold in national championship

    ELOY, AZ, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2021

    Photo by Twana Atkinson 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Staff Sgt. Logan Maples, a demonstration parachutist on the U.S. Army Parachute Team, competed and won gold in the Advanced Class of Canopy Piloting at the 2021 USPA National Championship in Eloy Ariz. Oct 19.

    photo by Staff Sgt. Dusty Gebhardt

    This work, U.S. Army Parachute Team member wins gold in national championship [Image 2 of 2], by Twana Atkinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

