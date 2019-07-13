U.S. Army Parachute Team member wins gold in national championship

Staff Sgt. Logan Maples, a demonstration parachutist on the U.S. Army Parachute Team, competed and won gold in the Advanced Class of Canopy Piloting at the 2021 USPA National Championship in Eloy Ariz. Oct 19.

