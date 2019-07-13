Staff Sgt. Logan Maples, a demonstration parachutist on the U.S. Army Parachute Team, competed and won gold in the Advanced Class of Canopy Piloting at the 2021 USPA National Championship in Eloy Ariz. Oct 19.
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2019
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2021 12:37
|Photo ID:
|6896604
|VIRIN:
|200821-A-A1014-002
|Resolution:
|2077x2688
|Size:
|2.38 MB
|Location:
|ELOY, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Parachute Team member wins gold in national championship [Image 2 of 2], by Sean Capogreco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT