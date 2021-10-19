Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Engineering and Installation team tackles communication lines [Image 12 of 13]

    Engineering and Installation team tackles communication lines

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    10.19.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Daryn Murphy 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A member of the U.S. Air Forces Central, Air Force Forces A67 Engineering and Installation team lowers equipment into a communications maintenance hole at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Oct. 19, 2021. The A67 E&I team is entrusted to install and engineer new communications system for different mission requirements, as well as relocate and remove old or obsolete systems to improve the installation. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Daryn Murphy)

