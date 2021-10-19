Engineering and Installation team tackles communication lines

Members of the U.S. Air Forces Central, Air Force Forces A67 Engineering and Installation team assist in checking communication lines at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Oct. 19, 2021. The A67 E&I team is entrusted to install and engineer new communications system for different mission requirements, as well as relocate and remove old or obsolete systems to improve the installation. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Daryn Murphy)

