Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airmen celebrate Fire Prevention Week with 'Bucket Brigade Challenge' [Image 4 of 4]

    Airmen celebrate Fire Prevention Week with 'Bucket Brigade Challenge'

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.08.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Traci Keller 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Airmen from the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing take part in a "Bucket Brigade Challenge" Oct. 8, 2021, at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. The 332nd Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron put on the event in celebration of Fire Prevention Week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Traci Keller)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2021
    Date Posted: 10.20.2021 07:26
    Photo ID: 6896058
    VIRIN: 211008-F-UE898-1292
    Resolution: 7375x5268
    Size: 40.5 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen celebrate Fire Prevention Week with 'Bucket Brigade Challenge' [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Traci Keller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airmen celebrate Fire Prevention Week with 'Bucket Brigade Challenge'
    Airmen celebrate Fire Prevention Week with 'Bucket Brigade Challenge'
    Airmen celebrate Fire Prevention Week with 'Bucket Brigade Challenge'
    Airmen celebrate Fire Prevention Week with 'Bucket Brigade Challenge'

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    water
    firefighter
    Civil Engineer
    Fire Prevention Week

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT