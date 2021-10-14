USS Higgins damage control training.

211014-N-TC847-1040 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 14, 2021) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Duthu, from Surprise, Ariz., uses a naval firefighting thermal imager (NFTI) to check a space for hot spots during a damage control training aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76). Higgins is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christine Montgomery/released)

