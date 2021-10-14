USS Higgins damage control training.

211014-N-T847-1008 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 14, 2021) Sailors aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) participate in investigator training from Machinist Mate 2nd Class Joseph Myers (right), from Daley Fla., during a damage control training. Higgins is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christine Montgomery/released)

