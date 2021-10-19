Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Military Donates Medical Supplies to COVID-19 Response in Palawan, Philippines [Image 2 of 4]

    U.S. Military Donates Medical Supplies to COVID-19 Response in Palawan, Philippines

    PHILIPPINES

    10.19.2021

    Joint U.S. Military Assistance Group - Philippines

    U.S. military personnel with Indo-Pacific Command’s Civil Military Support Element-Philippines deliver intensive care unit beds and COVID-19 vaccine cold storage units to staff from the Palawan provincial government, Philippines. The donation, was facilitated through a partnership with the Philippine Coast Guard to transport the equipment aboard the BRP Gabriela Silang from Manila to Puerto Princesa, Palawan. This donation, along with future donations, supports the critical care capacity and COVID-19 vaccination efforts in rural provinces across the Philippines.

