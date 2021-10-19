U.S. Military Donates Medical Supplies to COVID-19 Response in Palawan, Philippines

U.S. military personnel with Indo-Pacific Command’s Civil Military Support Element-Philippines deliver intensive care unit beds and COVID-19 vaccine cold storage units to staff from the Palawan provincial government, Philippines. The donation, was facilitated through a partnership with the Philippine Coast Guard to transport the equipment aboard the BRP Gabriela Silang from Manila to Puerto Princesa, Palawan. This donation, along with future donations, supports the critical care capacity and COVID-19 vaccination efforts in rural provinces across the Philippines.

