The New Jersey National Guard RTS-M (Regional Training Site-Maintenance) who is located and based on Fort Dix, NJ soldiers are training at Fort Dix TAC 32C area for their “Mired Vehicle Recovery” training. This training simulates pulling vehicles from water and mud. Vehicles are mired to different depths in water and or mud. This training is used for upright or overturned heavy combat vehicles.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.13.2021 Date Posted: 10.19.2021 14:39 Photo ID: 6895178 VIRIN: 211013-O-BC272-477 Resolution: 640x480 Size: 146.28 KB Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Dix – RTS-M (Regional Training Site – Maintenance) Fort Dix, NJ [Image 7 of 7], by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.