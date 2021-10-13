Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Dix – RTS-M (Regional Training Site – Maintenance) Fort Dix, NJ [Image 1 of 7]

    Fort Dix – RTS-M (Regional Training Site – Maintenance) Fort Dix, NJ

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2021

    Photo by Kevin C Mcdevitt 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    The New Jersey National Guard RTS-M (Regional Training Site-Maintenance) who is located and based on Fort Dix, NJ soldiers are training at Fort Dix TAC 32C area for their “Mired Vehicle Recovery” training. This training simulates pulling vehicles from water and mud. Vehicles are mired to different depths in water and or mud. This training is used for upright or overturned heavy combat vehicles.

    Date Taken: 10.13.2021
    Date Posted: 10.19.2021 14:39
    Photo ID: 6895177
    VIRIN: 211013-O-BC272-401
    Resolution: 640x480
    Size: 107.42 KB
    Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Dix – RTS-M (Regional Training Site – Maintenance) Fort Dix, NJ [Image 7 of 7], by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JBMDL Fort Dix Army National Guard New Jersey

