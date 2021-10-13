211013-HD106-1012 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 13, 2021) Aviation Electronis Mate 3rd Class Deena Hopkins, from Liberty, Pennsylvania, adjusts the nose wheel steering power unit on an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the “Sunliners” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 81, in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Truman is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Hunter Day)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.13.2021 Date Posted: 10.18.2021 08:25 Photo ID: 6892590 VIRIN: 211013-N-HD106-1012 Resolution: 4485x2985 Size: 1.15 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Truman is conducting readiness training in the Atlantic Ocean in preparation for future operations. [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.