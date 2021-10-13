Truman is conducting readiness training in the Atlantic Ocean in preparation for future operations.

211013-HD106-1012 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 13, 2021) Aviation Electronis Mate 3rd Class Deena Hopkins, from Liberty, Pennsylvania, adjusts the nose wheel steering power unit on an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the “Sunliners” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 81, in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Truman is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Hunter Day)
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2021 08:25
|Photo ID:
|6892590
|VIRIN:
|211013-N-HD106-1012
|Resolution:
|4485x2985
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
