Truman is conducting readiness training in the Atlantic Ocean in preparation for future operations.

211012-N-SL613-1261 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 12, 2021) An F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to the “Red Rippers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11, flies by the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Truman is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tyler Bergstrom)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.12.2021 Date Posted: 10.18.2021 08:25 Photo ID: 6892581 VIRIN: 211012-N-SL613-1261 Resolution: 2144x1427 Size: 267.27 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN