    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean. [Image 15 of 16]

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    10.11.2021

    Photo by Seaman Kelsey Trinh 

    USS Harry S Truman

    211011-N-ZE328-1027 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 11, 2021) Chief Petty Officer selectees run in formation on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Truman is operating om the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (Photo courtesy of Airman Marcus Gabriel)

    Date Taken: 10.11.2021
    Date Posted: 10.18.2021 08:17
    Photo ID: 6892579
    VIRIN: 211011-N-ZE328-1027
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 825 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean. [Image 16 of 16], by SN Kelsey Trinh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Truman is conducting readiness training in the Atlantic Ocean in preparation for future operations.
    TAGS

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    Sailor
    USN
    Forged by the Sea

