USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Atlantic Ocean.

211011-N-ZE328-1010 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 11, 2021) Chief Petty Officer selectees run in formation on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Truman is operating om the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (Photo courtesy of Airman Marcus Gabriel)

