    The Naval Base Guam Navy Exchange Received the Navy Exchange Bingham Award at Clipper Landing [Image 8 of 11]

    The Naval Base Guam Navy Exchange Received the Navy Exchange Bingham Award at Clipper Landing

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    10.14.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Randall Ramaswamy 

    U.S. Naval Base Guam

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (Oct. 14, 2021) - The Navy Exchange Main Store at U.S. Naval Base Guam received the Navy Exchange Bingham Award in Category 1 for Top Sales in Excess of $55 million during an award ceremony at Clipper Landing. Additionally, the NEX Mini Mart located at Naval Computer Telecommunications Station (NCTS) Guam received the Category 5 award with a total sales of $4.8 million, while the U.S. Naval Hospital Mini Mart was a runner-up in the same category. The Bingham Award was established in 1979 to recognize excellence in customer service, operations and management at NEX activities. The award is presented to the best NEX stores in nine sales categories for overall financial results and customer service. (U.S. Navy photos by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Randall W. Ramaswamy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2021
    Date Posted: 10.15.2021 01:27
    Photo ID: 6889299
    VIRIN: 211014-N-OH628-1029
    Resolution: 4824x3450
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Naval Base Guam Navy Exchange Received the Navy Exchange Bingham Award at Clipper Landing [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Randall Ramaswamy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    guam
    naval base guam
    NEX
    navy
    marine corps
    bingham award

