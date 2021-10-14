NAVAL BASE GUAM (Oct. 14, 2021) - The Navy Exchange Main Store at U.S. Naval Base Guam received the Navy Exchange Bingham Award in Category 1 for Top Sales in Excess of $55 million during an award ceremony at Clipper Landing. Additionally, the NEX Mini Mart located at Naval Computer Telecommunications Station (NCTS) Guam received the Category 5 award with a total sales of $4.8 million, while the U.S. Naval Hospital Mini Mart was a runner-up in the same category. The Bingham Award was established in 1979 to recognize excellence in customer service, operations and management at NEX activities. The award is presented to the best NEX stores in nine sales categories for overall financial results and customer service. (U.S. Navy photos by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Randall W. Ramaswamy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.14.2021 Date Posted: 10.15.2021 01:27 Photo ID: 6889295 VIRIN: 211014-N-OH628-1013 Resolution: 4994x3234 Size: 1.34 MB Location: SANTA RITA, GU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Naval Base Guam Navy Exchange Received the Navy Exchange Bingham Award at Clipper Landing [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Randall Ramaswamy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.