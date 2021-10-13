Soldiers from 2nd Squadron, 14th Cavalry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, conduct a deployment readiness exercise alongside Marine Corps aviation on October 13, 2021 at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. Soldiers were notified in the early morning hours to ready for a deployment as soon as possible, departing within 12 hours of notification to conduct a training exercise at Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands, Kauai, Hawaii. The exercise features inter-island air movements on U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawks and U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallions. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Calvert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.13.2021 Date Posted: 10.14.2021 16:09 Photo ID: 6888894 VIRIN: 211013-A-SX958-4175 Resolution: 6334x4174 Size: 3.85 MB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2-14 CAV Rapid Deployment Readiness Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Thomas Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.