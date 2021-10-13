Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-14 CAV Rapid Deployment Readiness Exercise [Image 3 of 7]

    2-14 CAV Rapid Deployment Readiness Exercise

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Calvert 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Soldiers from 2nd Squadron, 14th Cavalry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division, conduct a deployment readiness exercise alongside Marine Corps aviation on October 13, 2021 at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. Soldiers were notified in the early morning hours to ready for a deployment as soon as possible, departing within 12 hours of notification to conduct a training exercise at Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands, Kauai, Hawaii. The exercise features inter-island air movements on U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawks and U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallions. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Calvert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2021
    Date Posted: 10.14.2021 16:09
    Photo ID: 6888890
    VIRIN: 211013-A-SX958-4170
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.96 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2-14 CAV Rapid Deployment Readiness Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Thomas Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

