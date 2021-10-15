211014-N-CJ362-1734 Virginia Beach, Va. (October 14, 2021) Cmdr. Jason S. Tarrant, previous commanding officer of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37, makes remarks during a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Air Station Oceana. VFA 37’s mission is to launch combat-ready aircraft, 24/7, anywhere in the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sam Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2021 15:55
|Photo ID:
|6888885
|VIRIN:
|211015-N-CJ362-1734
|Resolution:
|3563x2537
|Size:
|1.84 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VFA-37 Conducts Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Samantha Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
VFA-37 Conducts Change of Command
