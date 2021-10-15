VFA-37 Conducts Change of Command

211014-N-CJ362-1567 Virginia Beach, Va. (October 14, 2021) Cmdr. Patrick B. Bookey, prospective commanding officer of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37, and Cmdr. Jason S. Tarrant, commanding officer of VFA 37, conduct an aerial change of command ceremony onboard Naval Air Station Oceana. VFA 37’s mission is to launch combat-ready aircraft, 24/7, anywhere in the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sam Jenkins)

