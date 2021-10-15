Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VFA-37 Conducts Change of Command [Image 2 of 3]

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Samantha Jenkins 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    211014-N-CJ362-1567 Virginia Beach, Va. (October 14, 2021) Cmdr. Patrick B. Bookey, prospective commanding officer of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37, and Cmdr. Jason S. Tarrant, commanding officer of VFA 37, conduct an aerial change of command ceremony onboard Naval Air Station Oceana. VFA 37’s mission is to launch combat-ready aircraft, 24/7, anywhere in the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sam Jenkins)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VFA-37 Conducts Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Samantha Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Change of Command
    VFA 37
    Naval Aviation
    AIRLANT
    COMMANDER NAVAL AIR FORCE ATLANTIC
    CNAL

