A human resource specialist assigned to 510th Human Resources Company, Division Special Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, Cpl Noah Mungia scans an identification card at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, Jordan, Oct. 4. 510th HRC Soldiers are responsible for accountability of all U.S. Army Soldiers as they arrive to Jordan. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Marquis Hopkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.04.2021 Date Posted: 10.14.2021 10:15 Photo ID: 6885975 VIRIN: 211004-A-PU202-844 Resolution: 3648x5472 Size: 3.31 MB Location: JO Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Human Resources Soldiers ensures proper accountability [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Marquis Hopkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.