A human resource specialist assigned to 510th Human Resources Company, Division Special Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, Cpl Noah Mungia scans an identification card at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, Jordan, Oct. 4. 510th HRC Soldiers are responsible for accountability of all U.S. Army Soldiers as they arrive to Jordan. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Marquis Hopkins)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.14.2021 10:15
|Photo ID:
|6885975
|VIRIN:
|211004-A-PU202-844
|Resolution:
|3648x5472
|Size:
|3.31 MB
|Location:
|JO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Human Resources Soldiers ensures proper accountability [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Marquis Hopkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
