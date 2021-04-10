Human Resources Soldiers ensures proper accountability

A human resource specialist assigned to 510th Human Resources Company, Division Special Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, Spc Alexander Davis checks in U.S. Army Soldiers as they arrive to Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, Jordan, Oct. 4. 510th HRC Soldiers are responsible for accountability of all U.S. Army Soldiers as they arrive to Jordan. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Marquis Hopkins)

