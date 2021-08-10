Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEX Bahrain assists newly selected Chief Petty Officers with their new uniforms [Image 1 of 3]

    NEX Bahrain assists newly selected Chief Petty Officers with their new uniforms

    BAHRAIN

    10.08.2021

    Photo by Kristine Sturkie 

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    Newly selected Chief Petty Officers got fitted for their first khaki uniforms at NEX Bahrain. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) implemented safety measures at all its NEX locations around the world to keep the CPO Selectees and their mentors safe while being fitted for and purchasing their new uniforms. NEXCOM is comprised of 16,000 personnel worldwide facilitating seven business lines, NEX retail stores, Navy Lodge Program, Navy Gateway Inns & Suites, Ships Store Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Uniform Program Management Office and Telecommunications Program Office. (U.S. Navy photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEX Bahrain assists newly selected Chief Petty Officers with their new uniforms [Image 3 of 3], by Kristine Sturkie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NSA Bahrain
    Navy Exchange Service Command

