Jae Ung Yoon (left), an FED Geotechnical Materials Lab civil engineer, performs the slump test, evaluated by Chad Gartrell (right), American Concrete Institute instructor, during the ACI workshop, held at the Far East District Materials Testing Lab, Sept. 30.
This work, FED personnel earn American Concrete Institute certification [Image 3 of 3], by Sameria Zavala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
FED personnel earn American Concrete Institute certification
