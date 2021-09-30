Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FED personnel earn American Concrete Institute certification [Image 3 of 3]

    FED personnel earn American Concrete Institute certification

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.30.2021

    Photo by Sameria Zavala 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Jae Ung Yoon (left), an FED Geotechnical Materials Lab civil engineer, performs the slump test, evaluated by Chad Gartrell (right), American Concrete Institute instructor, during the ACI workshop, held at the Far East District Materials Testing Lab, Sept. 30.

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Location: KR
    This work, FED personnel earn American Concrete Institute certification [Image 3 of 3], by Sameria Zavala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    South Korea
    Far East District

