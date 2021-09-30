FED personnel earn American Concrete Institute certification

About 20 people from Far East District attended the American Concrete Institute training, Sept. 27 – Oct. 8. This training covered various concrete tests through hands-on practice, demonstration, and performance certification testing, held at the FED headquarters, Sept. 27 – Oct. 8.

