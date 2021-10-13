Task Force Pickett holds a toy drive for Afghan Individuals

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Richard Harrison, commanding general, Task Force Pickett, speaks to a volunteer during a toy drive on Fort Pickett, Virginia, Oct. 13, 2021. Task Force Pickett personnel and members from the Disaster Assistance Response Team with Samaritan’s Purse provided toys and a variety of other supplies to individuals to ensure they have essential items during their stay. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Zachary Zephir)

