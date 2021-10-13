Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Pickett holds a toy drive for Afghan Individuals [Image 2 of 5]

    Task Force Pickett holds a toy drive for Afghan Individuals

    FORT PICKETT, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Corey Mathews 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    A volunteer with Samaritan's Purse provides an Afghan individual a bag filled with toys and other supplies for his children on Fort Pickett, Virginia, Oct. 13, 2021. Task Force Pickett personnel and members from the Disaster Assistance Response Team with Samaritan’s Purse provided toys and a variety of supplies to individuals to ensure they have essential items during their stay. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Corey Mathews)

