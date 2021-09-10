Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dyess Fire Department Holds Open House [Image 2 of 3]

    Dyess Fire Department Holds Open House

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sophia Robello 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Christopher Cocke, 7th Civil Engineer Squadron assistant chief for health and safety, grills hamburgers and hot dogs during a fire prevention week fire station open house at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 9, 2021. The Dyess Fire Department provided demonstrations and displays during the event as part of fire prevention week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sophia Robello)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2021
    Date Posted: 10.13.2021 09:24
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
