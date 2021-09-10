Christopher Cocke, 7th Civil Engineer Squadron assistant chief for health and safety, grills hamburgers and hot dogs during a fire prevention week fire station open house at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 9, 2021. The Dyess Fire Department provided demonstrations and displays during the event as part of fire prevention week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sophia Robello)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2021 09:24
|Photo ID:
|6884471
|VIRIN:
|211009-F-UB464-002
|Resolution:
|4500x3004
|Size:
|2.76 MB
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dyess Fire Department Holds Open House [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Sophia Robello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
