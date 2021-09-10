Fire trucks lined up in front of the Dyess Fire Department for display during a fire prevention week fire station open house at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Oct. 9, 2021. Fire prevention week helps the families in the local community be aware of what to do in a fire related emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sophia Robello)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.13.2021 09:24
|Photo ID:
|6884470
|VIRIN:
|211009-F-UB464-003
|Resolution:
|4500x3004
|Size:
|2.61 MB
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dyess Fire Department Holds Open House [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Sophia Robello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
