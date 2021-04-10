18 AES members answer the call

From left to right, U.S. Air Force 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron members Capt. Andrew Jimenez, 2nd flight nurse, Senior Airman Joshua Egler, 3rd aeromedical evacuation technician, Capt. Geryn Lee Paguio, medical crew director, Senior Airman Deanna Adkins, 2nd aeromedical evacuation technician, and Staff Sgt. Elliot Sotnek, charge medical technician, pose for a photo at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Oct. 4, 2021. During a medical emergency onboard their commercial flight, these 18th AES members assisted by administering oxygen, recording vital signs and keeping the flight attendants updated on the passenger’s condition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

