    18 AES members answer the call [Image 1 of 2]

    18 AES members answer the call

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.04.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    From left to right, U.S. Air Force 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron members Capt. Andrew Jimenez, 2nd flight nurse, Senior Airman Joshua Egler, 3rd aeromedical evacuation technician, Capt. Geryn Lee Paguio, medical crew director, Senior Airman Deanna Adkins, 2nd aeromedical evacuation technician, and Staff Sgt. Elliot Sotnek, charge medical technician, pose for a photo at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Oct. 4, 2021. These five 18th AES members answered the call for medical assistance and provided care to an ill Japanese passenger on their flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

    This work, 18 AES members answer the call [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

