DGMC On the job

Airman 1st Class Rahma Mujahid, 60th Medical Support Squadron admissions and dispositions technician, discusses the release of information request form to a patient Oct. 7, 2021, at David Grant USAF Medical Center, Travis Air Force Base, California. The admissions and dispositions section is responsible for administrative needs required for the admission and disposition of patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

