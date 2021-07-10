Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DGMC On the job

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2021

    Photo by Heide Couch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Rahma Mujahid, 60th Medical Support Squadron admissions and dispositions technician, discusses the release of information request form to a patient Oct. 7, 2021, at David Grant USAF Medical Center, Travis Air Force Base, California. The admissions and dispositions section is responsible for administrative needs required for the admission and disposition of patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

    Date Taken: 10.07.2021
    Date Posted: 10.12.2021
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DGMC On the job [Image 4 of 4], by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Travis AFB"
    "Heide Couch
    60AMW PA

