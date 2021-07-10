Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DGMC On the job [Image 2 of 4]

    DGMC On the job

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2021

    Photo by Heide Couch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Erica Morris, 60th Medical Support Squadron medical records section chief, sorts through patient records Oct. 7, 2021, at David Grant USAF Medical Center, Travis Air Force Base, California. Medical records technicians are responsible for the custody and control, retirement, and maintenance of all medical patient records.

    Date Taken: 10.07.2021
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
