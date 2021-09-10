Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Marine Division Band performs at Duboce Park [Image 13 of 15]

    1st Marine Division Band performs at Duboce Park

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2021

    Navy Region Southwest

    211009-N-SS350-1058 SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 9, 2021) The 1st Marine Division Band performs at Duboce Park during San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) 2021. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Waite/Released)

    Third Fleet
    San Francisco Fleet Week
    CNRSW
    NRSW
    FleetWeekSF21
    SFFW2021

