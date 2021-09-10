General Pubic Ship Tours

211009-N-HI500-1147 SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 9, 2021)

Guests tour the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) during San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW) 2021 general public ship tour. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America's sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi/Released)

