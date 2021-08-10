Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d Marines Conducts RAAC [Image 5 of 5]

    3d Marines Conducts RAAC

    29 PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Juan Carpanzano 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Ospreys with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 163, in support of 3d Marines, conduct an aerial insertion of Marines and Sailors with 1st Battalion, 3d Marines, as part of the Regimental Air Assault Course during Service Level Training Exercise 1-22 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Oct. 8, 2021. VMM-163 provided aerial support to ground units around the battlespace, enabling 3d Marines to obtain key terrain in relation to the objective area. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Carpanzano)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d Marines Conducts RAAC [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Juan Carpanzano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    29 Palms
    1-3
    Marines
    ITX
    RAAC
    SLTE 1-22

