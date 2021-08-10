U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallions with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, in support of 3d Marines, conduct an aerial insertion of Marines and Sailors with 1st Battalion, 3d Marines, as part of the Regimental Air Assault Course during Service Level Training Exercise 1-22 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Oct. 8, 2021. HMH-361 provided aerial support to ground units around the battlespace, enabling 3d Marines to obtain key terrain in relation to the objective area. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Carpanzano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.08.2021 Date Posted: 10.09.2021 15:15 Photo ID: 6881736 VIRIN: 211008-M-IA005-1001 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 10.59 MB Location: 29 PALMS, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3d Marines Conducts RAAC [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Juan Carpanzano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.