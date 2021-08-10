Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Afghan Personnel And Task Force Eagle Celebrate Kebab Event [Image 5 of 5]

    Afghan Personnel And Task Force Eagle Celebrate Kebab Event

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2021

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    Volunteers grill kebab for Afghan personnel at the living support area as part of Operation Allies Welcome on Fort Lee, Virginia, Oct. 8, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities in permanent or temporary structures as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside of Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andre Taylor)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2021
