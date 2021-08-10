Afghan Personnel And Task Force Eagle Celebrate Kebab Event

A Task Force soldier takes a photo during a kebab event for Afghans at the living support area as a part of Operation Allies Welcome on Fort Lee, Virginia, Oct. 8, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities in permanent or temporary structures as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside of Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andre Taylor)

