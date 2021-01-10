Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-15E Strike Eagles offload bombs [Image 4 of 4]

    F-15E Strike Eagles offload bombs

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.01.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    F-15E Strike Eagles offload general purpose bombs for training at a bomb range at an undisclosed location somewhere in Southwest Asia Oct. 1, 2021. The F-15E can carry most weapons in the Air Force inventory for air-to-ground missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

    Date Posted: 10.09.2021
