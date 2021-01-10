F-15E Strike Eagles offload bombs

F-15E Strike Eagles offload general purpose bombs for training at a bomb range at an undisclosed location somewhere in Southwest Asia Oct. 1, 2021. The F-15E can carry most weapons in the Air Force inventory for air-to-ground missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

Date Taken: 10.01.2021