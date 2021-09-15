210915-N-YP246-1023 EAST CHINA SEA (Sept. 15, 2021) Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Kendal Blackmon (left) receives his reenlistment certificate from USS Green Bay's (LPD 20) weapons officer, Lt. j.g. Alyia Beason, during his reenlistment ceremony. Green Bay, part of Amphibious Squadron 11, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darcy McAtee/Released)
