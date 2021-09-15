210915-N-YP246-1019 EAST CHINA SEA (Sept. 15, 2021) Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Kendal Blackmon (right) recites the oath of enlistment given by USS Green Bay's (LPD 20) weapons officer, Lt. j.g. Alyia Beason. Green Bay, part of Amphibious Squadron 11, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darcy McAtee/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2021 Date Posted: 10.09.2021 05:39 Photo ID: 6881528 VIRIN: 210915-N-YP246-1019 Resolution: 3992x2851 Size: 760.2 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Reenlistment [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Darcy Mcatee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.