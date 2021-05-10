Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    Charlie Co, BLT 1/1 machine gun range in Kuwait [Image 5 of 5]

    Charlie Co, BLT 1/1 machine gun range in Kuwait

    KUWAIT

    10.05.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    211005-M-OY155-1163 CAMP BUEHRING, Kuwait (Oct. 5, 2021) Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Lucas Mueller, a fire team leader assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), fires an M240B machine gun during a live-fire range, Oct. 5. The 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey/Released)

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    Machine Gun
    NAVCENT
    C5F
    USCENTCOMPA

