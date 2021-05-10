Charlie Co, BLT 1/1 machine gun range in Kuwait

211005-M-OY155-1113 CAMP BUEHRING, Kuwait (Oct. 5, 2021) Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Lucas Mueller, a fire team leader assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), sets up an M240B machine gun during a live-fire range, Oct. 5. The 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey/Released)

